Bank pensioners to get 100% DA neutralisation

Vijayawada: The Association of Retired IOB’s Employees (ARISE) of Vijayawada Region organised a ‘Get together to know better health care’, followed by Members’ Meet at Maheswari College for Competitive Exams here on Sunday.

Indian Overseas Bank former general manager R Sankara Rao was the chief guest. He congratulated the apex organisation All India Bank Pensioners and Retirees Confederation (AIBPARC) for its untiring efforts in achieving 100 per cent DA neutralisation for Pre-November 2002 retired bank employees. He extended his greetings to ARISE leadership at Chennai for their continuous efforts to achieve the pending demands of Bank pensioners and wished the same would come true shortly.

Noted orthopaedic surgeon Dr U Bhargava Ram spoke on the procedure to provide joint replacement with world class facilities in Trust Hospitals here. Dr Kakarla Viswa Charan, general physician and head of BeLeaf Hospitals spoke on general health care and precautions to be taken by senior citizens. He emphasised the necessity of having adequate health insurance policy.

ARISE assistant general secretary K Venkateswara Rao expressed anguish over abnormal increase in annual premium by National Insurance Company.

All India Bank Pensioners and Retirees Confederation (AIBPARC) deputy general secretary KBG Tilak thanked Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for her sympathetic attitude in resolving the long pending demand of AIBPARC of 100 per cent DA neutralisation to Pre-November 2002 bank pensioners. Tilak informed that this benefit will be implemented from October 2023 pension onwards and around 1.80 lakh bank pensioners and family pensioners of PSBs including SBI will get this benefit.

Tilak also informed that implementation of pension updation under Regulation 35 (1) of Bank Employees Pension Regulations, 1995 with retrospective effect from March 1, 2019 as done in the case of Reserve Bank of India pensioners without involving arrears for previous wage revisions, negotiation status to bank retirees’ organisations, pension option to resignees, who completed pensionable service (20 years), special allowance introduced in 10th Bipartite Settlement to be reckoned for terminal benefits are the main demands of AIBPARC among others.

IOB retirees aged 70 years and above were felicitated. They are C Krishna Murthy, Dr Pilli Sudhakar, Maganti Basavaiah, SS Apparao, VVLN Sastry, Battula Nagamalleswara Rao, and Abdul Bari. In all, 50 members from Vijayawada, Machilipatnam, Eluru, Bhimavaram and Chennai attended. Edara Vidyasagar proposed a vote of thanks.