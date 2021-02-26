Kadapa: Bankers asked to sanction loans liberally to beneficiaries

Kadapa: District Collector Ch Harikiran has directed the bankers to sanction loans liberally to state and Central governments' sponsored welfare schemes in view of improving living standards of poor and downtrodden communities in the district. Addressing the District Consultative Committee and District Level Review Committee (DLRC) meeting here on Friday, he urged the bankers to sanction loans for Stand-up India, Jagananna Badugu Vikasam schemes recently introduced by state and Central governments in the interest of beneficiaries.

Under these two schemes, the governments have decreased the investment margin money from 25 per cent to 15 per cent to encourage upcoming industrialists, he pointed out.

On the occasion, bankers narrated the progress related to 2020-21 financial year in the credit plan. The collector also unveiled Potential Linked Credit Plan(PLCP) 2021-22 drafted by NABARD. Joint Collector Dharma Chandra Reddy (Asara) NABARD AGM Srinivasulu, DCCB CEO Raghunatha Reddy, Agriculture JD Muralikrishna and others were present.