Bapatla: Financial aid extended to wean people from ID liquor business

Bapatla: Bapatla district administration extended financial assistance of Rs 68.7 lakh to 64 families involved in ID liquor manufacturing to start self-employment units like dairy, cattle breeding, grocery stores and for purchasing auto rickshaws.

Bapatla District Collector Vijaya Krishnan and SP Vakul Jindal handed over the loan cheques to the 64 families at a programme held at the Collectorate in Bapatla on Friday. DRDA, MEPMA, fisheries, industries, labour departments with the cooperation of the banks extended the loan under Parivarthana-2 programme. Employment opportunity was provided to six persons in various industries.

Addressing the gathering, Collector Vijaya Krishnan said that those, who had manufactured ID liquor and sold, were sent to jail. Following the recommendation of SP Vakul Jindal, they have extended the financial assistance to provide alternative employment, she informed.

She further said that they have met the families eking out a living with ID liquor manufacturing and discussed about what type of business they can start for self-employment and prepared the list and extended the financial assistance.

Vijaya Krishnan assured them that they will try to solve problems, if they have any. At the same time, she warned that she will take stern action if they start ID liquor manufacturing again.

SP Vakul Jindal recalled that some persons, who consumed ID liquor, died and some others facing health problems. He said cases were booked under PD Act against those involved in ID liquor manufacturing and distribution and sent to Rajahmundry central jail. He urged the beneficiaries to use the financial assistance extended by banks to start self-employment.

Joint Collector Dr K Srinivasulu, Additional SP P Mahesh, SEB AES G Narasimha Rao were among those present.