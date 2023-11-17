Bapatla: Mega drive on Disha SOS app held

Bapatla: The Bapatla police conducted a mega drive on installation of ‘Disha SOS’ app across the district and installed the app in more than 16,000 mobile phones on Thursday alone.

Police officials, personnel and women police at ward and village secretariats participated in the drive at their respective villages, wards, and police station limits.

They explained the important features and easy use of the Disha app to public at bus stands, railway stations, colleges, schools, factories, and other important junctions.

People downloaded the Disha app in their phones and registered their mobile numbers for the service.

SP Vakul Jindal said that they are conducting the mega drive to clear the misconceptions about the Disha app by creating awareness among the public. The app will be useful only when the user registers with their mobile number, and assured that the user information will be kept completely confidential. He said that when the user clicks the SOS button or shakes the phone in emergency, the police control room gets the information and sends the nearby police to the spot immediately to provide help.

He informed that there are about 3, 84, 400 users on Disha app in Bapatla district, including the 16,000 users registered on Thursday.