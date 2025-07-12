Bapatla MP makes suggestions on cybercrime in House panel meet

Vijayawada: Bapatla MP and Lok Sabha Panel Speaker Tenneti Krishna Prasad, who is also member of Parliamentary standing committee of home affairs, made several suggestions during the committee meeting on cybercrime consequences, protection and preventive measures held in PHA building in New Delhi on Friday.

Delegates including from Reserve Bank of India, Canara Bank, Union Bank of India, education department, C-DAC, SEBI, NSE, NPCI, NCIIPC and NIC participated and aired their views during the meet.