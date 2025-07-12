Live
- TN on high alert after Nipah virus cases in Kerala; medical teams deployed across borders
- Man drowns in Dehradun river as rain continues at many places
- Man held with over 5,000 bottles of fake cough syrup
- Punjab Assembly witnesses unruly scenes, Cong MLAs stage walk out
- Ram, Krishna, Shankar are symbols of our faith and heritage: Yogi
- Victim’s mom was on same floor when Radhika was shot
- IBCN 2025: Celebrating the Chettiar legacy
- Free bus facility for students in govt schools
- State to finalise Board, Corporation appointments on July 16
- BMTC rolls out 148 non-AC e-buses with safety, eco-friendly upgrades
Bapatla MP makes suggestions on cybercrime in House panel meet
Highlights
Vijayawada: Bapatla MP and Lok Sabha Panel Speaker Tenneti Krishna Prasad, who is also member of Parliamentary standing committee of home affairs,...
Vijayawada: Bapatla MP and Lok Sabha Panel Speaker Tenneti Krishna Prasad, who is also member of Parliamentary standing committee of home affairs, made several suggestions during the committee meeting on cybercrime consequences, protection and preventive measures held in PHA building in New Delhi on Friday.
Delegates including from Reserve Bank of India, Canara Bank, Union Bank of India, education department, C-DAC, SEBI, NSE, NPCI, NCIIPC and NIC participated and aired their views during the meet.
Next Story