Bapatla police organise ‘Run for Unity’

Bapatla: Under the leadership of Bapatla district SP B Umamaheshwar, the district police organised the ‘Run for Unity’ to commemorate Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary, in Bapatla on Friday.

The event marked the conclusion of Police Martyrs’ Memorial Week, which began on October 21. SP Umamaheshwar paid floral tributes to Sardar Patel’s portrait and administered the national unity pledge to police personnel and students before flagging off the 2-kilometre run from the police headquarters to the flyover via Cheeli Road. Police officers, staff, NCC cadets, and townspeople enthusiastically participated in the event, celebrating ‘Rashtriya Ekta Divas’ (National Unity Day).

Addressing the gathering, SP Umamaheshwar highlighted Sardar Patel’s vision and courage in uniting 560 princely states after Independence, laying the foundation for a unified India. He emphasised Patel’s principle that ‘without unity there is no strength, without strength there is no progress.’ The SP noted that since 2014, India’s first Home Minister’s birth anniversary has been celebrated nationwide as National Unity Day to promote awareness about peace, security, and national integration.