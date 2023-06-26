Bapatla: Rowdy sheeters advised to change attitude

Bapatla: Bapatla district SP Vakul Jindal said the police department will keep vigilance on the movements of the rowdy sheeters and accused in the criminal cases and warned that if the criminals will continue their criminal attitude, he will take stern action against them.

Police officials across the district on Sunday conducted counselling to the rowdy sheeters and inquired about how they are spending their life and said that action should be taken against the accused in criminal cases.

They enquired whether they were involved in crimes or changed their attitude. They stressed the need to change their attitude for living peacefully and respect citizens.

He warned rowdy sheeters not to get involved in ganja, liquor smuggling, or gambling.