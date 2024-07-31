‘Basic Life Support’ training programme held

Ongole: Prakasam district SP AR Damodar attended the ‘Basic Life Support’ training programme conducted by the Aster Ramesh Hospital in Ongole, for the police officials and personnel from I Town, II Town, Taluk, Traffic, CCS police stations, and Armed Reserve at the Police Parade Grounds in Ongole on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, SP Damodar said everyone should be aware of cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) as it can save people in emergencies. He said that the police personnel are also under a lot of pressure from duty, and learning CPR would be helpful if any of their colleagues fall sick.

Dr M Vamsikrishna explained that more than one lakh people in the four to five lakh people dying of heart diseases in India every year. Dr Bhanumathi said that they are planning to conduct more similar training programmes for the police department in the future. The hospital COO Dr K Harikumar Reddy recollected that their MD Dr P Ramesh Babu encouraged them to organise as many training programmes on CPR as possible to prepare many people able to conduct CPR and save lives of sudden cardiac arrest victims.

Additional SP Admin K Nageswara Rao, AR Additional SP Ashok Babu, Ongole DSP Kishore Babu, AR DSP Chandrasekhar, CIs, RIs, SIs, and others were present.