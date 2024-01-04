BC Jayaho workshop started at TDP central office, Atchennaidu predicts 160 seats to TDP

The BC Jayaho workshop started at the TDP central office with TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and state president Atchennaidu attending as chief guests.

Speaking on the occasion, Atchennaidu stated that the Telugu Desam Party is confident of winning more than 160 seats in the 2024 elections. He mentioned that people are willing to send Jagan Reddy home expressing their dissatisfaction with his governance.

Atchennaidu emphasised that it is the Telugu Desam Party that has provided political opportunities to the poor and weaker sections and accused Jagan Mohan Reddy for reducing reservation to 20 percent and politically undermining the BC community. He also dismissed the posts of Corporation Chairman given by Jagan Reddy as useless.

Atchennaidu challenged to leave politics if it is proven that any of the BC communities were given loans by corporations. He criticized Minister Chelluboyina for allegedly sitting at the feet of Jagan and insulting the weaker sections.

The State President accused Jagan Reddy of diverting sub-plan funds and canceling welfare schemes, stating that he is a BC traitor. He mentioned that he was put in jail for 75 days by Jagan Reddy for questioning him about anarchy. Atchennaidu declared that people believe their lives will improve only if Chandrababu becomes the Chief Minister. He mentioned that the Telugu Desam Party will provide opportunities to all those who have worked hard for the party.