BCs backbone of YSRCP, says Speaker

Srikakulam: Leaders, cadres and voters belonging to back ward classes (BC) are the backbones of the country, said Assembly Speaker Thammineni Sitaram. He attended a programme at Amadalavalasa on Monday for mobilisation of people for Jayaho BC Maha Sabha to be organised by the YSRCP in Vijayawada on December 7.

Speaking on the occasion, the Speaker explained that involvement of BCs is everywhere and in every field across the nation but previous governments showed sheer negligence towards them while the 'visionary and young' leader Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy realised the importance of BCs for the development of the state. YSRCP government in the state under Jagan Mohan Reddy was providing proper recognition by establishing 59 caste-wise corporations for BCs and allotted funds for various welfare schemes to backward and weaker sections, he said.

Sitaram appealed to party leaders and cadres that it is the time to show their gratitude to the CM by attending the Jayaho BC meeting and make it a grand success.

YSRCP youth wing state general secretary Thammineni Venkata Srirama Chiranjivi Nag listed the welfare schemes being implemented in the state by the current government and appealed to leaders and cadres to attend the Jayaho BC event without fail for its success.

On the occasion, they released wall posters and pamphlets for Jayaho BC event.