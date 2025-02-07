Live
Just In
BCs should remain grateful to CM Naidu: Beeda
Nellore: TDP senior leader and party national secretary Beeda Ravichandra said that Backward Class community people should remain grateful to Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu for his initiative in providing 34 per cent reservations in local bodies.
In a press note released here on Thursday, the TDP leader has recalled that late CM NT Rama Rao was responsible for providing nominated posts to BCs for the first time, while Chandrababu Naidu increased it to 34 per cent.
He alleged that the previous YSRCP government did injustice to BCs by minimising their reservations from 34 to 24 per cent in local bodies.
Ravichanddra said that during his Prajagalam Yatra, Human Resources Development Minister Nara Lokesh assured BCs over hiking reservations percentage to 34 per cent, which was implemented on Thursday.