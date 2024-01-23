BCs will defeat YSRCP in next elections, says Palle Raghunath Reddy

Live
Former TDP minister Palle Raghunath Reddy asserted that the BC people will ensure the defeat of the Jagan Reddy government in the upcoming elections. He accused the YCP government of harassing BCs through the filing of illegal cases against them, contrasting it with the TDP regime where BCs held constitutional positions.
Reddy claimed that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has betrayed the BCs by reducing laws and reservations that were previously implemented for their benefit. He also criticised MLA Sridhar Reddy for failing to fulfill his promise of providing water to ponds in the constituency and accused him of engaging in deceptive tactics ahead of the elections.
The TDP leaders and members in attendance express their support for the TDP and Janasena alliance, emphasizing the need for BCs to unite and work together for the victory of the alliance in 2024.