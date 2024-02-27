Be more vigilant at check posts, cops told

Visakhapatnam: The police personnel working at check posts in different areas should be more vigilant during the elections, suggested Anakapalli district superintendent of police K V Murali Krishna.

Attending as chief guest at the annual demobilisation event held in the city on Monday, the SP said strict action would be taken against those involved in the smuggling of ganja, liquor and transporting huge cash and free gifts.

He advised the staff to render their duties with discipline, commitment and uphold the reputation of the police. Every individual should work with dedication to ensure that the upcoming 2024 general elections are conducted in a smooth manner without any untoward incidents, he mentioned.

Further, the SP presented merit certificates to the trainers of trained dogs working for the department.

As part of the 32nd RC Course of Police dogs competitions, ASR district police dog Rakhi won the first prize in detecting intoxicants. Anakapalli district police dog Volga won the second prize in explosive detection.

The district SP directed the officers to give top priority and to know the personal and job problems of the cops and take steps to resolve them.

Additional SPs B. Vijaya Bhaskar and P Satyanarayana Rao, AR additional SP V Satthiraju, DSP P. Nageswara Rao, reserve inspectors Satish, Arvind Kishore, Venkata Rao and Manmadha Rao and other staff participated in the programme.