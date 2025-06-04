Be prepared for monsoon challenges: Collector to babus

Puttaparthi: Anticipating heavy rains over the next three months, Sri Sathya Sai District Collector TS Chetan has instructed officials to be fully prepared to prevent any loss of life or property. At a review meeting held at the Mini Conference Hall of the Collectorate on Tuesday, the Collector emphasized the need for proactive measures and post-disaster response plans.

He directed all departments to conduct field inspections and prepare a comprehensive action plan within three days. Weekly reviews must be conducted by RDOs, and reports submitted regularly.

He asked the Irrigation Department officials to inspect all tanks and canals to avoid breaches. Committees consisting of MPDOs, Tahsildars, and AE-level officers must review field-level conditions and submit reports every three days, he said.

To Municipalities, he asked them to inspect roads and drains, take measures to prevent flooding in low-lying areas, and ensure smooth traffic movement. Focus on drinking water supply and sanitation.

He directed the Panchayat Raj officials to conduct daily sanitation drives in villages, prevent mosquito breeding, and focus on controlling diseases like malaria and dengue. EOPRDs and Panchayat secretaries must ensure hygiene.

The Medical and Health officials were instructed to stock all essential medicines, be ready to conduct health camps if needed, and deploy ASHA workers and ANMs to monitor public health daily.

District Collector TS Chetan has directed officials to ensure that temple lands in the district are not encroached upon. During a review meeting held at the Mini Conference Hall of the Collectorate on Tuesday, the Collector stressed the need for a comprehensive report detailing the extent and locations of all temple lands in the district. He particularly emphasized protecting temple lands in the Dharmavaram division from unauthorized occupation.

The meeting was attended by SP V Ratna, Joint Collector Abhishek Kumar, Endowments Officer Narasimha Raju, Survey and Land Records Officer Vijayashanthi Bhai, DPO Samatha, District Registrar, R&B Engineers, Deputy Collector Surya Narayana Reddy, DMHO Feroz Begum, DRDA PD Narasayya, and officials from agriculture and allied departments.