Be ready to face Covid third wave: Pro-tem Chairman Vithapu Bala Subramanyam

State Legislative Council Pro-tem Chairman Vithapu Bala Subramanyam addressing a meeting in Guntur on Friday. MLC KS Lakshmana Rao also seen
x

Highlights

Guntur: State Legislative Council Pro-tem Chairman Vithapu Bala Subramanyam appreciated organisers for setting up isolation centres and distributing free medicines and nutritious food to the Covid-19 patients.

He visited Prajaarogyavedika set up at Gurram Jashuva Vignana Kendram and Corona isolation centre at CPM district office at Brodipethere on Friday.

Speaking on this occasion,he patted DYFI and other people's organisations for their service motto. He urged the officials to be prepared to face Covid-19 third wave. He stressed on the need to keep ready sufficient beds, medicines and doctors.

MLC KS Lakshmana Rao said that while some family members ignoring the Covid-19 patients, isolation centres rendering services to them.

CPM Guntur city secretary KS Lakshmana Rao, Prajarogyavedika convenor LS Bharavi, UTF district president Prem Kumar were present.

