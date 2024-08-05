Live
Be Smart Work Hard Naidu tells Dist Collectors
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that the vision document will be released on October 2.
Addressing the first Collectors Conference he said soon they will see 1955 CBN. I am right now streamling systems and soon will speed up.
He asked all Collectors to go to people hold small meetings find out their problems and start solving them. Time Management is important divide it for ground work and office work. Every Saturday review your work what you have achieved.
Be empathetic towards people. Don't use filthy language or do not be egoistic. Your job is to effectively implement. Don't work like traditional Collectors. Give respect to legislators listen to them solve problems and give credit to them. You don't have to taje credit. People will remember you for life but politician's shelf life is 5 yrs let them take credit for works done.
Be smart work hard, he added.