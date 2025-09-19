Be vigilant about seasonal diseases

Nellore: Dr P Vijay Kumar, senior general physician at Nellore Medicover Hospital, explained that changing weather conditions lead to a rise in certain diseases during winter and summer.

He said in winter, flu is common, with symptoms like cough, fever, sore throat, and body aches. To prevent flu, wash hands regularly and avoid crowded places. Typhoid, marked by chronic fever, headache, and stomach pain, can be avoided by ensuring clean drinking water.

During summer, heat stroke is a concern, causing high fever, lethargy, headache, and fainting. To prevent it, avoid going out in extreme heat, stay hydrated, and rest in cool areas. Dehydration, with symptoms like fatigue and reduced urine output, can be prevented by drinking water, buttermilk, or ORS regularly.

Diarrhea and cholera, caused by contaminated food or water, lead to vomiting and lethargy. These can be avoided by consuming clean water and maintaining food hygiene. Seasonal diseases can be prevented by taking precautions such as maintaining hygiene, consuming enough water and nutrition, Dr Vijay Kumar s uggested.