Beach stretch to remain closed for motorists

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam beach is one of the sought-after go-to places for revellers, especially on New Year’s eve. The entire stretch gets chock-a-block as people from not just across Visakhapatnam but also from neighbouring districts plan to celebrate the New Year bash in the backdrop of the seashore.

Every year, over 1 lakh people arrive at RK Beach on December 31st evening. From children to elders and youth, Visakhapatnam’s beach draws the attention of diverse age groups.

Keeping the crowd and safety aspect in view, the city police imposed restrictions along the beach stretch from Park Hotel junction to Coastal Battery and major roads in Visakhapatnam.

Along with the beach stretch, vehicular restriction was imposed at BRTS roads and Telugu Talli flyover, among others.

The traffic restriction will come into effect from 8 pm on Tuesday to 5 am on Wednesday. In BRTS road, the stretches from Hanumanthawaka to Adavivaram junction, Goshala junction to Vepagunta junction, Pendurthi junction to Convent junction via NAD will remain closed for the motorists for the same length of time.

Similarly, Maddilapalem (middle road) to Rama Talkies junction and RTC complex underpass way will also be closed for vehicles.

The city police set dedicated spots for vehicle parking. This apart, drunken drive checking will be carried out at various points all along the night. Police with body-worn cameras will be deployed to capture individual’s driving under the influence of alcohol. The focus will also be on monitoring triple-riding, over-speeding and minor-driving, etc.

City police commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi mentioned that firecrackers will not be allowed along the beach stretch on December 31st night. To ensure the safety of visitors, the sea bath was refrained. For the convenience of women, ‘She’ teams are deployed for the occasion.

City hotels, including Radisson Blu, Novotel, The Park. Many hotels charge anywhere Rs.8,000 upwards that includes food and beverages.

However, banquet halls have been booked well in advance for the occasion. With revellers from Odisha, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal arriving in Visakhapatnam, the hotel rooms got reserved for the New Year’s eve. Singers Karunya and Sreerama Chandra to entertain the city audience on the New Year’s eve at Radisson Blu and Port Stadium.