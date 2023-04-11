Beautician duped of Rs. 45 lakh on the pretext of high interests in Chittoor

A beautician was duped of Rs. 45 lakh under the pretext of giving high interests and returns in Chittoor district. The incident came to light after the victim filed a complaint with the police ar Chittoor Onetown Police whole registered a case on Monday.



According to the report of CI Narasimharaju, Anuradha of Fish Market street in Chittoor city works as a beautician in Kongareddypalle. Anuradha after her relative told her that she would get high interests if deposited in a company called AOG in the market went to the company for the details that for an investment of Rs.1 lakh she will get Rs.40,000 interest per month.

However, the company said that the interest will not be paid for the first three months and the amount will be paid from the fourth month onwards. Anuradha, who expected such a large amount, took a loan from her close relatives and paid Rs. 45 lakh to the representatives of the AOG company.

After three months passed, Anuradha went to the company to collect interest and found the company was shut. She immediately approached the police after realising that she was duped. Those who have deposited crores of rupees are still not aware of the real matter. The CI stated that a case has been registered and investigation is being done on the victim's complaint. He said if any other victims complain, a case will also be registered against them.