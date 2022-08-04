BEE Project Economist praises AP govt. steps in Energy Sector

Malvi Mehrotra, Project Economist of the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), a central government organisation praised the steps taken by the AP government in the energy sector. She said that BEE is always ready to work with the state government. The State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) organized an awareness conference on Perform, Achieve, Trade (PAT) scheme in Vijayawada on Wednesday.



On this occasion, K. Vijay Anand, Special Secretary of the Energy Department disclosed the results achieved by implementing 'PAT' in the state's heavy industries. He said that 0.818 million tonnes of oil equivalent fuel (coal, oil, gas, lignite) worth about Rs.5,709 crores have been saved during the decade in 36 heavy industries of the state. She said that 2.464 million tonnes of carbon emissions have been reduced. Energy efficiency in heavy industries has increased.

Malvi further said that the YS Jagan government has laid special emphasis on the continuous and quality power supply to industries. It is suggested that large industries should use the PAT scheme under which, BEE will grant energy-saving certificates to the industries, through which they can also get financial benefits. Vijay Anand stated that CM YS Jagan and Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy have ordered to modernise and strengthen the power supply system for industries from time to time.

APSECM CEO A. Chandrasekhara Reddy said that IoT power monitoring devices have been installed in all 65 MSME units. FICCI Joint Director Pushpendra Naik, EESL Associate Manager Kishore Singh Patil and representatives of various industries participated in this program.