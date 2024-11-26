Bengal Tiger ‘Madhu’ dies at SV Zoo Park

Tirupati: In a tragic loss, 11-year-old male Bengal tiger named Madhu passed away on Monday at Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park, Tirupati. The tiger, brought from Bannerghatta Biological Park, Bengaluru in 2018, succumbed to health complications after a prolonged illness. Tiger Madhu had been under intensive medical care for the past seven months. Despite regular treatment and close monitoring by the zoo staff, its health continued to deteriorate. On Saturday morning, the animal was found lifeless in its enclosure. A post-mortem was conducted by a team of veterinary experts, confirming the cause of death as multi-organ failure, likely due to age-related complications and a weakened immune system.

Zoo authorities revealed that Madhu’s treatment included consultations with veterinary specialists and additional care to alleviate the condition. However, despite their best efforts, the declining health ultimately led to the animal’s demise.

The 11-year-old tiger had been a significant attraction at SV Zoological Park, drawing visitors and wildlife enthusiasts with its majestic presence. The zoo management and visitors mourn the loss of this beloved animal. Officials stated that the park remains committed to its mission of wildlife conservation and welfare, striving to ensure the health and safety of all its animal residents.