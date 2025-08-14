Live
Bengaluru devotee donates Rs 1 cr to TTD
Tirumala: A devotee from Bengaluru, Kalyan Raman Krishnamurthy, on Wednesday donated Rs one crore to Sri Venkateswara Anna Prasadam Trust of TTD.
The donation DD was handed over to TTD Additional Executive Officer Ch Venkaiah Chowdary at the Additional EO’s camp office at Tirumala.
