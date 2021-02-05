Best Crime Detection Award goes to Vuyyur police

Mangalagiri: The State police announced the first three awards for the second quarter and the third quarter of 2020 for best crime detection popularly known as Award for Best Crime Detection (ABCD).

Director General of Police Gautam Sawang presented the awards to the police personnel at a colourful event at the DGP office here on Friday.

For the second quarter of 2020, the Vuyyur town police bagged the first prize and Asst Commissioner of Police K Srinivasa Rao, inspector of police SVVS Murthy, sub-inspector of police G Krishna Rao, sub-inspector of police YS Ramesh, ASI Md Sharifulla, L Anil head constable, constables AV Subba Rao, B Mallikharjuna Rao, K Naga Malleswara Rao, Y Ramesh Kumar, PC 2912, CCS, Vijayawada City received the awards.

The second prize in the second quarter was secured by Mukdivedu police station in Chittoor district and Madanapalle DSP K Ravi Manoharachary. Madanapalle Rural circle CI B Ashok Kumar, Madanapalle Taluk PSSI P Dileep Kumar, head constable VK Gnanaprakash of Madanapalle Taluk PS, head constable E Devarajulu Reddy of Gangavaram PS, constable M Jagadeesh of Madanapalle Taluk PS received the awards.

The third prize in the second quarter was bagged by Disha women police station in Guntur and DSP A Lakshminarayana Rao, SI SkKhaji Babu, SI S Kotaiah, head constable A Bapanaiah, constable Y Kiran Kumar, all from Disha Women PS and SI P Viswanada Reddy, constables N Sridhar, K Rami Reddy, NV Prasad, P Viswanada Reddy, V Gopiraju, P Upendra Sai Kumar, P Sai Rajesh, all from IT core Team and V Kiran, Cyber Expert of Disha Women PS shared the award.

Likewise, the ABCD first prize in the third quarter went to Kovur police station in Nellore district and G Rama Rao, CI, SI Ch Krishna Reddy ASI M Hussainiah Murthy, head constable D Ismail Zabiullah, head constable A Venkateswarlu, head constable N Prasad, constables M Chandra Sekhar, SP Saifullah, G Madhu, T Venu, M Mahendranath Reddy, A Tirupataiah, P Sreeram, women constable R Sai Sruti, of Disha Woman police station shared the award.

The second prize went to Nagari Urban police in Chittor district and CI A Sadiq Ali, SI V Ramakrishna, M Rajasekhar, CI, K MaddaiahAchary, SI U Prathap Reddy, SI P Mallikarjuna Reddy, SI E Ramanjaneyulu, constable K Balaji shared the award.

The third prize in the third quarter went to Kurichedu police station in Prakasam district and Addl SP and SDO at Markapur K Chowdeswari, DSP K Prakash Rao at Darsi, DSP G Nageswar Reddy at Markapur, CI Md Moin, CI V Sri Ram at Podili, CI I Anjaneya Reddy at Addanki, SI A Subbaraju, at Marripudi, SI G Ramireddy, at Kurichedu, SI V Anjaneyulu at Darsi, head constables M Subbarao at Thallur, Pavan Kumar at KuricheduSk Jilani, at Darsi constables Feroz Khan, D Brahmanaidu, P Surya Chandra shared the awards.