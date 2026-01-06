Redmi Note 15 5G and Redmi Pad 2 Pro Launched in India with New Snapdragon Chipsets

Xiaomi has strengthened its presence in the Indian market with the launch of two new devices—the Redmi Note 15 5G smartphone and the Redmi Pad 2 Pro Android tablet. Introduced on Tuesday, the latest additions underline the company’s continued focus on delivering powerful hardware and competitive pricing across multiple product categories.

The Redmi Note 15 5G arrives as the brand’s newest mid-range smartphone, powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset. This processor is designed to offer a balance of everyday performance and power efficiency, making the device suitable for multitasking, casual gaming, and regular smartphone use. Complementing the chipset is a large 5,520mAh battery, which is expected to comfortably last through a full day of heavy usage, catering to users who rely on their phones for work, entertainment, and communication.

In terms of pricing, Xiaomi has positioned the Redmi Note 15 5G competitively within the crowded mid-range segment. The base variant, featuring 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, is priced at ₹22,999. For users who need more space for apps, photos, and videos, the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage version is available at ₹24,999. This pricing strategy places the device alongside popular offerings from brands like Realme, Vivo, and Oppo, giving buyers multiple choices in the same price bracket.

Alongside the smartphone, Xiaomi also unveiled the Redmi Pad 2 Pro, targeting consumers looking for a capable Android tablet for productivity, media consumption, and light gaming. The tablet is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor, a more powerful chipset compared to the one used in the phone, designed to handle larger screens and more demanding workloads. This makes the Redmi Pad 2 Pro suitable for students, professionals, and families seeking a versatile device.

The Redmi Pad 2 Pro comes in multiple configurations to suit different connectivity and storage needs. The Wi-Fi-only model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at ₹24,999. For users who require mobile connectivity, Xiaomi offers an 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant with both Wi-Fi and 5G support at ₹27,999. The top-end version, which includes 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and Wi-Fi plus 5G connectivity, is priced at ₹29,999.

With these launches, Xiaomi is clearly aiming to strengthen its ecosystem in India by offering both smartphones and tablets that deliver strong specifications without crossing into premium pricing territory. The Redmi Note 15 5G is expected to appeal to users upgrading from older mid-range devices, while the Redmi Pad 2 Pro adds a compelling option in the Android tablet space, where choices remain relatively limited.

As competition intensifies in India’s smartphone and tablet markets, Xiaomi’s latest launches highlight its strategy of combining the latest Qualcomm chipsets, practical battery capacities, and aggressive pricing to stay relevant among value-conscious consumers.