Beware of intoxicants in cold drinks, youth warned

Krishna University (Machilipatnam): Psychiatrist at the District Central Hospital Dr MVD Subrahmanyam has cautioned young people to be vigilant about the presence of intoxicating substances in cold drinks and fruit juices.

He issued this warning during an awareness session on drug abuse and the prevention of human trafficking, organised by the NSS (National Service Scheme) unit of Krishna University on Monday.

Dr Subrahmanyam, who delivered the keynote address, specifically advised young women to be wary of new acquaintances.

Krishna University Rector Prof MV Basaveswara Rao also addressed the students, emphasising that staying away from excessive TV serials and mobile phone usage is crucial for a bright future.

The programme was presided over by NSS coordinator Dr M Sravani. NSS Programme Officers Dr Swarupa, Dr Shantikripa, Dr Seshareddy and Physical Director Gopi along with a large number of students, participated in the event.