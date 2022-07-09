Beware of power-mongers: Jagan sets tone for poll campaign at YSRCP plenary

Guntur: The YSRCP plenary kick started the poll campaign as Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy spent better of time lambasting the Opposition and the media. Reddy who used to say that 'Dushtachatustayam', (Gang of Four), consisting of the TDP and 3 media houses added the word 'Dongalu' (thieves) to them.

He said they were being assisted by "Dattaputrudu" (adopted son) referring to Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan.

"These thieves are desperate power-mongers to loot the state," he said, adding that the previous TDP government pushed the state into a debt trap. Jagan said the gang is unable to digest the success of the YSRCP government in providing good governance.

Listing out how his government stood on its word and how his government had delivered its promises made in 2019 during its last three years of rule, Jagan said the YSR Congress carries the manifesto in hand. "Other parties delete their manifesto after the election but we treat our manifesto as Bible, Bhagavad Gita and Quran," he added.

Addressing the two-day plenary of the party, which began at Acharya Nagarjuna University, Jagan said his government has fulfilled 95 per cent of the poll promises.

Slamming the Opposition Telugu Desam Party, the CM said the TDP, which betrayed the people with fake promises during the elections, removed their manifesto from public platforms and was afraid to look at the YSRCP's manifesto. He said power is not for being arrogant but is to serve the people with responsibility, he said.

Setting the tone for the deliberations at the plenary, the YSRCP leader said the party brought changes in politics and provided good governance in a transparent manner without discrimination and corruption. He also claimed that the YSRCP introduced reforms in administration.

He recalled the challenges and hurdles faced in the past 13 years and saluted to the party cadre and people who supported him in this journey which started after the death of his father YS Rajasekhara Reddy in 2009.

In a scathing attack on the TDP, the Chief Minister dubbed Opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu as "an emperor of corruption" and said that people were fed up with the TDP rule.