Bezwada Bar Assn celebrates New Year

Vijayawada: On the occasion of New Year, grand celebrations were organised at Bezwada Bar Association premises, marked by spiritual fervour and cultural programmes. As part of the celebrations, Chakradhari Dasu from ISKCON Temple, along with his team, graced the event and conducted special prayers in connection with Bhagavad Gita Jayanti.

During the programme, devotees chanted kirtans, performed floral offerings to Lord Radha-Krishna, and invoked divine blessings. The ISKCON team extended their blessings to the judges and advocates present, wishing that everyone may prosper in the New Year with wealth, good health, and long life. Following the spiritual proceedings, judges and advocates together cut the New Year cake and enjoyed various cultural programmes organised on the occasion.

The event was attended by Second Additional District Judge Satyanand, who participated as the chief guest and conveyed his New Year greetings to all members of the legal fraternity.

Speaking on the occasion, Bezwada Bar Association president AK Basha said that New Year celebrations were being organised after a gap of several years and expressed hope that the New Year would bring happiness, harmony, and success to all advocates and their families. He extended warm New Year wishes to everyone present.