Bezwada Bar Assn pays glowing tributes to NTR

Vijayawada: On the occasion of the 30th death anniversary of Telugu Desam Party founder and former chief minister Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR), the Bezwada Bar Association paid rich tributes by garlanding his portrait and remembering his unparalleled contributions to society.

Speaking on the occasion, Bezwada Bar Association president AK Basha highlighted the greatness of NTR, stating that he rendered invaluable services not only to people but also to the film industry.

He recalled that devotees who visited Tirupati to seek the blessings of Lord Venkateswara would also make it a point to visit NTR’s residence to have his darshan, reflecting the immense reverence people had for him. “It was our fortune that such a towering personality became the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh,” he said.

Basha further said that immediately after assuming office, NTR introduced the historic Rs 2-per-kg rice scheme, providing food security to the poor and relieving hunger on a massive scale.

Telugu Desam Party spokesperson Gottipati Venkata Ramakrishna Prasad also addressed the gathering, describing NTR as a legendary leader whose name is known to every person in Andhra Pradesh. “Though NTR is no longer with us physically, he lives on eternally in our hearts,” he stated.

The programme was attended by governing body member and Municipal Council TDP floor leader Corporator Bala, TDP legal cell chairman and advocate M Satyanarayana, along with senior and junior advocates, who collectively paid heartfelt tributes to the legendary leader.