Elon Musk Introduces “Macrohard,” an AI-Run Venture Aiming to Replicate Software Companies

Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk has revealed a new artificial intelligence initiative that brings together two of his companies — Tesla and xAI — in a bold attempt to automate the work traditionally handled by software firms. Musk has dubbed the project “Macrohard,” a playful nod to Microsoft, and also refers to it as “Digital Optimus,” inspired by Tesla’s humanoid Optimus robot.

Announcing the move on X, Musk described the initiative as part of “Tesla’s investment agreement with xAI.” Earlier this year, Tesla committed approximately $2 billion to purchase shares in xAI, strengthening ties between the two firms.

The development follows another major corporate move: SpaceX acquired xAI through an all-stock transaction that reportedly valued SpaceX at $1 trillion and xAI at $250 billion.

How Macrohard will function

Musk says the project is designed to replicate the full scope of a software company’s operations using AI systems. He said, “In principle, it is capable of emulating the function of entire companies.”

At the core of Macrohard are two integrated components. The first is xAI’s large language model, Grok, which Musk describes as a high-level “navigator.” The second is a Tesla-developed AI agent that can interpret live computer screen activity and respond to user inputs in real time.

“In essence, the project will have two parts,” Musk explained. “You can think of it as Digital Optimus AI being System 1 (instinctive part of the mind) and Grok being System 2. (thinking part of the mind).”





In this structure, Grok handles reasoning and decision-making, while Digital Optimus executes tasks instantly based on those instructions.

Designed for efficiency and scale

Musk emphasized that Macrohard will avoid heavy dependence on massive data centers. Instead, it will rely primarily on Tesla’s in-house AI4 chips, reducing the need for high volumes of costly GPUs from Nvidia.

“This will run very competitively on the super low cost Tesla AI4 ($650) paired with relatively frugal use of the much more expensive xAI Nvidia hardware,” Musk said.

He also made an ambitious claim about its uniqueness: “And it will be the only real-time smart AI system. This is a big deal.”

Earlier hints and internal buzz

Interestingly, signs of the project surfaced months earlier. In January, former xAI employee Sulaiman Khan Ghori mentioned a similar concept during a podcast appearance. He described work on a digital system mirroring the capabilities of Tesla’s Optimus robot.

“With Optimus, you're taking any physical task a human can do and allowing a robot to do it automatically... We're doing the same with anything that a human does digitally,” he said.

Ghori departed xAI shortly after the interview gained traction, though no official reason was disclosed.

Why the announcement matters

Musk previously used the term “Macrohard” in August 2025 while discussing AI-run enterprises, arguing that software companies don’t rely on physical manufacturing — making them ideal candidates for full automation.

The timing is notable. Rapid advances in agentic AI are already unsettling technology markets. Recently, Anthropic introduced Claude Cowork, capable of independently handling complex computer tasks. The launch triggered investor anxiety, contributing to volatility in IT service giants such as Infosys and TCS amid fears of a broader “SaaSpocalypse.”

Macrohard’s arrival could accelerate that disruption, potentially redefining how digital services are built, delivered, and scaled.