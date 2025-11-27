Bezwada Bar celebrates Constitution Day

Vijayawada: The 75th National Constitution Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm at the Bezwada Bar Association here on Wednesday. A model of the Preamble of the Indian Constitution was installed on the Bar Association premises, and an original copy of the Indian Constitution was displayed for the public.

Vijayawada judges visited the Preamble installation and paid floral tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar, the principal architect of the Constitution. Under the leadership of AK Basha, president of the Bezwada Bar Association, a special forum was held with senior advocates on the theme “The Importance of Women in the Indian Constitution.” Speaking on the occasion, Basha emphasised that the Constitution grants fundamental rights essential for a dignified life, including freedom of religion under Articles 13 and 25. Vallabha Reddy, chairman of the Second Consumer Forum, Sasikala, member of the Consumer Forum and Noted advocate Somu Krishnamurthy also spoke. Joint Secretary Varaha Lakshmi, Governing Body members, and noted advocates including Chalasani Ajay Kumar, ASS Ram Prasad, Hazrathayya Gupta, Sampara Durga Srinivas, Matta Jayakar, Rambabu, and several senior and junior advocates participated.