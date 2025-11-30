Bhagavata Saptaham concludes at Sri City

Sri City: The week-long Srimad Bhagavata Saptaham at Sri Prasanna Venkateswara Swami Temple in Sri City concluded on Saturday, filling surroundings with a deeply uplifting spiritual ambience.

Organised by Srivani, Sri City’s spiritual and literary forum, the programme saw devoted participation from members of Bhagavata Bhakta Samajam, who recited with reverence all twelve skandhams—comprising 335 adhyaayams and 18,000 slokas—over seven days.

At the valedictory ceremony, MD Dr Ravindra Sannareddy felicitated Bhagavata Bhakta Samajam members for their dedication and for successfully completing the Saptaham.

Expressing gratitude, he noted that the community feels blessed to host Bhagavata Saptaham for the third consecutive year. Arrangements for this sacred occasion were coordinated by Madhu Reddy, PBS Sastry, and Palleti Balaji.