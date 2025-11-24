Bhagwan, an embodiment of peace, love, selfless service: V-P

Puttaparthi: Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan offered salutations Bhagwan Sri Sathya Sai Baba as he addressed the centenary celebrations of the spiritual leader in Puttaparthi on Sunday.

Sharing the stage with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Governor of Tripura Indrasena Reddy, AP Minister Nara Lokesh, Tamil Nadu Minister Shekhar Babu, High Court Chief Justices and leaders of the Sri Sathya Sai Organisation, he said it was an honour to participate in the sacred event.

Recalling a personal childhood memory, the Vice-President said his family received the blessings of Sai Baba in 1964–65. His aunt, who spoke only Tamil, travelled alone to Puttaparthi and stayed for 15 days to seek Bhagawan’s blessings a testament, he said, to Sai Baba’s divine grace. “One cannot come here without God’s will,” he remarked, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to visit the holy town.

He described Bhagawan as an embodiment of peace, love and selfless service, whose messages “Love All, Serve All” and “Help Ever, Hurt Never” continue to inspire millions across the world. Quoting a Tamil poet, he said living for others is the true essence of spirituality.

The Vice-President praised the Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust for its enormous contributions free education, rural health services, cardiac surgeries, drinking-water projects, and disaster relief efforts. He recalled Sai Baba’s pivotal role in reviving the Telugu Ganga project and ensuring uninterrupted drinking water to Chennai.

In a world burdened with conflict and stress, he said, Bhagawan’s teachings on love, unity and service are more relevant than ever. He lauded devotees who continue serving after Bhagawan’s Mahasamadhi and urged all to uphold His legacy through action, not words. He concluded with: “Jai Sai Ram, Jai Hind, Bharat Mata Ki Jai.”