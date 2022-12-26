Bhakta Sammelan organised

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): Spiritual speaker Garikapati Narasimha Rao said that a human being can get salvation only if he gets rid of his attachment to the worldly pleasures and becomes dispassionate. As part of 4th Bhakta Sammelan of Uttarandhra Ramakrishna-Vivekananda Bhava Prachar Parishad, Garikapati preached on Sri Sharada Devi Vachanamrutam on Saturday night. He said that Sharada Mata endured many hardships in her last days with great patience. She considered daily routines as penance. Doing daily activities with the remembrance of God is like doing penance. He said that self-knowledge can be obtained if one works diligently for God's grace. Narasimha Rao said that the Guru himself will meet such worthy ones.

The lives of martyrs Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, Sharada Mata and Vivekananda should be a place of self-knowledge and Atmananda. Garikapati explained that one can attain transcendental happiness with self-knowledge. He said that by breaking down caste, religion, language and regional differences, a politically and socially superior society will be formed.

Swami Shitikanthananda (Hyderabad) gave his lecture on Bhagavata Prasastya and Swami Raghunayakananda on Bhagvatkripa. Swami Parijneyananda, Swami Tatva Vidananda, Swami Bheetiharananda, and Rajamahendravaram Ramakrishna Math President Swami Vinishchalananda Maharaj also spoke.