Bhanu demands Ambati’s arrest

Guntur: BJP state official spokesman and TTD Board new member G Bhanu Prakash Reddy demanded the government to book a case against the former minister and YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu for wearing the badge of former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during his visit to Tirumala and violated the norms.

Addressing the media at the BJP district office here on Monday, he felt that TTD vigilance officials would have stopped Ambati Rambabu at Alipiri check-post. He suggested if the latter likes YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, he may go to Tadepalli palace and dance. He criticised that YSRCP government converted the TTD as a political rehabilitation centre and warned that they will conduct an inquiry into the irregularities committed in Tirumala and take action against the YSRCP leaders.

BJP state official spokesman Valluru Jaya Prakash Narayana and party district in-charge Rama Krishna werepresent.