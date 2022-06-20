Bharat bandh against Agnipath scheme observed partially in temple City Tirupati

Bharath Bandh called by opposition parties against Agnipath scheme introduced by the central government for providing employment to the youth in defence sector has got poor response in temple city Tirupati. All the shops, business establishments, government offices are working as usual.

In the backdrop of earlier incidents in Secunderabad and Bihar, the police beefed up security at the railway station and prevented the entry of vehicles by closing the road on both sides, passing through the railway station.

The police officials closed the road on both sides as a precautionary measure to prevent the damaged to the property of railway station. The band impact in the City was not seen anywhere with the shops and business establishments were kept open.

The state run RTC bus services continuing and private taxi, other vehicle operations or still as usual to Tirumala. The auto services are running normally. As a precautionary measure the police department increases whistle at all vulnerable points like bus stands railway station etc.