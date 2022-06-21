Bharat Bandh evokes poor response in Vijayawada

Vijayawada : (NTR District) Bharat Bandh call given by some organisations protesting the implementation of Agnipath scheme evoked poor response in Vijayawada on Monday. Normal life continued in the city and no demonstrations and other activities held. The police announced 144 Section since Sunday and made it clear there was no permission for protests or bandh. Trading activity continued and all offices, banks, commercial establishments opened in the city. The APSRTC operated its services as usual. Railways have cancelled some trains as a precautionary measure to prevent any untoward incident. Barricades were set up on some main roads leading to the Railway station and several hundred police were posted at the important junctions in the city to avoid any untoward incident.

Security beefed up at Vijayawada railway station and Pandit Nehru bus station in Vijayawada on Monday in view of Bharat Bandh. Several hundreds of police personnel were deployed in and around the railway station and bus station since early in the morning.

Vijayawada Commissioner of Police Kanti Rana Tata visited railway station and reviewed security arrangements.

It may be noted that violent protests broke out since June 17 in many parts of India as angry youth vandalised the property of railways and some Central government organisations. Since then, security was beefed up at all important railway stations in the State and the police are on high alert.