Bharat Biodesign aims to make AP health tech hub

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday announced the launch of the Bharat Biodesign Research and InnovatioN (BRAIN) programme, a groundbreaking initiative aimed at positioning the state as a hub for next-generation healthcare technology. The announcement came during a landmark meeting with the Asia-Pacific (APAC) Biodesign Alliance at the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub here.

The delegation, comprising global biodesign leaders from the USA, Australia, Israel, Taiwan, Japan, Ireland, and Singapore, was in India for their annual summit. The meeting focused on advancing healthcare innovation, medical technology, and entrepreneurial capacity-building in India, with a special emphasis on transforming healthcare delivery in Andhra Pradesh.

During the discussions, the Chief Minister interacted with key figures, including Dr Rakesh Kalapala, president of the AI & MedTech Alliance Foundation, Prof Anurag Mairal, Stanford Biodesign faculty, and Naresh Kumar Pagidimarry, Director of Bharat Biodesign. The new Bharat BRAIN programme will be led by the AI & MedTech Alliance Foundation in proposed collaboration with the APAC Biodesign Alliance and Stanford Biodesign, USA. The programme will begin at the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub and focus on creating affordable and scalable medical technologies tailored to local needs.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the programme’s purpose is to establish Andhra Pradesh as a hub for global health technologies and digital health innovation, with a focus on preventive healthcare and predictive analysis for the future of health. The initiative will also work to connect international biodesign ecosystems with Indian stakeholders and address both rural and urban healthcare challenges.

”The Bharat Biodesign Research and Innovation (BRAIN) programme will not only bring the best of global health innovation to Andhra Pradesh but also create local solutions that can be scaled across India and emerging markets,” the Chief Minister said. ”This is a step towards our vision of improving healthcare access, affordability, and quality for every citizen.”