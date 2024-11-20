Bharat Forge likely to set up artillery unit in Madakasira

Madakasira (Sri Sathya Sai district): Bharat Forge Limited (BFL) has sent a proposal to the State government for the establishment of a defence related artillery and explosives manufacturing unit in Madakasira constituency on Karnataka border, according to District Industries Centre and APIIC sources.

The prestigious defence related manufacturing firm will be setting up the unit at a cost of Rs 2,400 crore through its frontal organisation ‘Kalyan Strategic Systems Limited’ (KSSL). A host of equipment related to the state-of-the-art defence sector facilities will be manufactured by the firm for Indian defence services. Explosives and artillery equipment for the armed vehicles upgrade, missiles and defence solutions will form part of the manufacturing facilities.

The KSSL is also engaged in automotive, power, oil and gas, construction, mining, marine and railway coaches manufacturing projects. The BFL Group will not only supply defence equipment to India but also to a host of nations internationally.

The Group will invest Rs 2,400 crore in two phases of the unit construction and will employ around 550 skilled and semi-skilled workers in the unit to be set up.

The BFL Group has urged the government to alienate 1,500 acres of land at Goudanahalle and R.Anantapur villages in Madakasira mandal. The land is required for secret and internal test-firing of the manufactured equipment.

The first phase of the plant requires an investment of Rs 1,000 crores and the second and final phase Rs 1,500 crore. The products produced by BFL Group include A 155 mm/52 artillery gun that is capable of zone-7 firing, Kalyani M4 Armored vehicle that was shipped to the Indian Army for an UN Peace Keeping Mission. Garuda 105 V2 weapon system that provides a close fire support to the Infantry.

Bharat Forge has also developed a range of small arms, including an assault rifle, light machine gun, carbine and pistol. The company has a dedicated facility for defence production that is close to completion.