Bharat Scouts, Guides 75th Foundation Day celebrated

Vijayawada: Governor and honorary president of Bharat Scouts and Guides S Abdul Nazeer said that the Foundation Day and Flag Day of Bharat Scouts and Guides is celebrated to garner support from eminent persons in the society, the government officials, philanthropists, well-wishers, parents, and general public for further growth of the movement. He was the chief guest at the 75th Foundation Day and Flag Day celebrations held at Raj Bhavan here on Thursday.

V Vijaya Rama Raju, director of school education and state chief commissioner of Bharat Scouts and Guides, presented a scarf to the Governor and pinned a flag.

Later, the Governor presented Rajya Puraskar certificates to S Srinivasulu, G Tarunkumar Reddy, G Tarun Sanjay, D Jaswanth Surya, U Mahesh, P Chinna Iyappa Reddy, A Durga Rao, A Swami, G Dhanush and RD Someswara Rao, representing various schools. The Governor congratulated them and wished them success at the national-level also.

Dr M Hari Jawaharlal, secretary to Governor and other officers of Raj Bhavan attended the programme.