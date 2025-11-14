Bharath for India–Europe partnership to lead industry 5.0

Visakhapatnam: Industries and commerce minister TG Bharath called for building “bridges of technology, talent, and trust” between India and Europe to lead the next industrial revolution-Industry 5.0.

Speaking at the session on ‘Enabling Industry 5.0 through New Age Manufacturing’ during the CII India–Europe Business Partnership Roundtable, part of the 30th Partnership Summit 2025, the minister said that Industry 5.0 represents not just an evolution from Industry 4.0 but a human-centric and sustainable transformation.

“We are witnessing dramatic automation, AI-led predictive factories, and clean circular manufacturing. India has the talent, and Europe has the precision; together, we can do magic,” said the minister, urging deeper bilateral collaboration in technology and innovation.

Commending the visionary leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and HRD and IT minister Nara Lokesh, Bharath said Andhra Pradesh is already transforming through technology-driven governance and industrial policy reforms. He noted that Policy 4.0 has fortified the state’s industrial ecosystem, creating a robust foundation for Industry 5.0 initiatives.

The minister stressed the need to build green manufacturing corridors, unlock MSME productivity, and position Andhra Pradesh as a living laboratory for sustainable and inclusive industrial growth.

The session also featured distinguished speakers, including Dr Edith N Nordmann (chairman, Netherlands India Chamber of Commerce and Trade); Amit Gossain (MD, Kone Elevator India); Håkan Kingstedt (chairman, Sweden India Business Council); and Dr Julie Reviere (Country Director, GIZ–India).

Chaired by Kamal Bali, chairman, CII Multinational Committee, and MD and president, Volvo Group India, the discussion explored how India’s scale and agility, paired with Europe’s technological precision, can drive smart manufacturing, accelerate sustainability, and expand private sector collaboration to bridge the technology adoption gap.