Bhashyam High School organises science exhibition

Ongole : The Bhashyam High School in Ram Nagar, Ongole organised a science exhibition on Saturday, as part of the celebrations of National Science Day on February 28, and the institution’s chairman Bhashyam Ramakrishna’s birthday on March 1.

Ongole MEO T Kishore Babu inaugurated the exhibition while Bhashyam’s zonal in-charge Krishna Ganesh supervised the programme and Principal Venkataramana managed it. The guests paid rich tributes to CV Raman garlanding his photograph, and celebrated the birthday of the chairman by cutting a cake.

The students made about 125 projects including models of waste management, water harvesting, hologram, blood test process, 4R principles, hydraulic missile launcher, power from moving cars, etc. The MEO presented the prizes to the students who topped the CV Raman Talent Test. Speaking on the occasion, the MEO said that the students should understand the concept thoroughly and advised them to be ambitious in life. Town II Police CI Meda Srinivasa Rao asked the students to grow as responsible citizens.