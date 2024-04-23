Live
Bhashyam students excelled in SSC Public Examination results
Guntur : Bhashyam students excelled in the SSC Public Examinations - March 2024 results announced on Monday. Addressing the media at the Bhashyam main campus at Chandramouli Nagar in Guntur city , Bhashyam Education institutions chairman Bhashyam Rama Krishn said, Bhashyam students
G Deepikasri secured 597, K Venkata Sai Bhavana got 596,Y Sharina secured 596,SGayatri, K Lakshminarasimhini, S Ahsritha each got 595 marks.
He said, 90 students got 590 marks, 588 students secured more than 580 marks, 1299 students got 570 marks. He congratulated the students who got merit marks in the SSC Public Examinations March -2024.
