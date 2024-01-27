Live
Bhavishayat ki Guarantee program conducted at Doddipadu village
In Kallur Mandal, Peddatekuru Village SC Colony and Doddi Padu Villages, on the orders of TDP Chief Mr. Nara Chandrababu Naidu, the Babu Surety Bhavishayat ki Guarantee program, which aims to provide welfare schemes to the people in these villages, Panyam former MLA TDP Incharge Gouru Charitha Reddy went door to door, along with the leaders of Peddatekuru village and Doddipadu village, to explain the Super Six welfare schemes.
The chief leaders of Peddatekuru village include Yagantaiah, Manohar, Pullaiah, Sarpanch Padmavathamma, Chakali Venkateshwarlu, Sai Tarun Reddy, Venkatappa, Mohan, and K Ramakrishna. In Doddipadu village, the chief leaders are Mahbub Bhasha, T Dhanunjaya, Khaja Hussain, Syed Qasim, Pedda Masum, and Jahangir. Also present were Mandal president D Ramanjaneyul, former MPP Vakati Madhavi, Madesh, mandal leaders Ulindakonda Ivi Ramana, Panyo Telugu youth president Jawwaji Gangadhar Goud, as well as TDP and Janasena party leaders and activists.