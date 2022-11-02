Bhimavaram: Ample opportunities for engg graduates across India

Bhimavaram(West Godavari District): Ample opportunities are waiting for engineering graduates across the country and they have to study and work hard to catch them, said retired IAS officer D Chakrapani while addressing first year students of SRKR Engineering College here on Wednesday. Principal Dr M Jagapati Raju presided over the meeting.

Chakrapani recalled that the State government is filling 50% of the posts in village and ward secretariats with engineering students. He advised the students to gain awareness of the society and its problems. "The country is striving hard to secure prominent place in the world in agriculture and industrial sectors," he said. Chakrapani said that students should study the lifestyle of people in various regions across the country.

Additional Superintendent of Police of West Godavari district EV Subba Raju expressed concern over the growing number of cybercrime of late. He advised the students to be away from such crimes as there are stringent laws to curb cybercrimes.

College Committee vice-president SV Ranga Raju said that the college faculty has been striving hard to make the college number one in the country. He recalled that 1,200 students secured placements last year in the campus recruitment.

Deans and heads of various departments were also present.