Bhimavaram: Centre for Foreign Languages opens at SRKR Engg College

Bhimavaram: Dr Katharina Gorgen, Director of Goethe Institute at Max Mueller Bhavan in Chennai inaugurated the Centre for Foreign Languages at SRKR Engineering College here on Tuesday.

Addressing the students, Dr Gorgen underlined the growing importance of acquiring competence in foreign languages in the backdrop of job market and also for moving abroad for higher education.

Dr Gorgen was accompanied by Prabhakar Narayanan, head of Language Department, and Balaji Venkataraman, coordinator of the Educational Services, from the Goethe Institute as guests of honour.

Principal Dr M Jagapati Raju exhorted the students to learn as many languages as possible to get better chances. He hoped that the students would utilise the opportunity of the Centre for Foreign Languages.

Prof BhVN Lakshmi, coordinator of the Centre for Foreign Languages' stated that the students could opt for any foreign language of their choice for better career prospects. Secretary and correspondent SagiVithal Ranga Raju, CEO SRK Nishant Varma Director K Jeeva Sagar and Principal M Jagapathi Raju also spoke.