Bhimavaram: Holiday to educational institutions today

Bhimavaram: The West Godavari district administration announced a holiday to all educational institutions in the district on Wednesday due to the impact of Cyclone Michaung, which crossed the coast near Bapatla on Tuesday.



Due to its impact, there is a possibility of normal to heavy rains in West Godavari. District collector P Prashanti in a press release on Tuesday declared holiday on Wednesday to the schools and other educational institutions. She said the management of the educational institutions must comply with the rules and follow the instructions.

Referring to the relief camps set up for displaced families, she informed that 28 relief camps were set up and as many as 5,000 people are taking shelter due to the impact of cyclone.

She said the people living in low-lying areas were evacuated and accommodation was provided to them in the relief camps. She informed that rehabilitation centres are arranged at Bhimavaram, Narasapuram, Akividu and Mogalturu.

She said steps were taken to drain out the rainwater from the paddy farm lands in 257 acres in 17 mandals. Prashanti along with the district officials monitored the arrangements made to face the cyclonic storm, which devastated the south coastal districts causing huge loss to the farmers and damaging infrastructure facilities.