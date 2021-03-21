Bhimavaram: MLA seeks experts' advice on construction of barrages

Bhimavaram: Bhimavaram MLA Grandhi Srinivas has asked for the experts' advice on construction of two barrages downstream of Dhowleswaram Barrage for protecting the delta area from salt water from sea as well as to fully utilise Godavari waters.

While visiting the Water and Environment Testing (WET) centre at SRKR Engineering College here on Sunday, the MLA expressed concern over the wasteful flow of water into the sea during the monsoon season. He assured the experts that he would take the issue to the notice of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy if they suggested for the two barrages downstream.

He recalled that the Chief Minister took a right decision to stop water from Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada flowing into the sea by ordering construction of two barrages downstream of Prakasam Barrage.

The WET centre head Dr PA Ramakrishnam Raju explained to the MLA that the centre had developed vast data with the help of satellite images to clearly identify land use and rainfall in different areas in the district, wet lands, canals, drains and entire data is available in the centre. Recently, SRKR College signed the MoU with EU-India project to analyse entire district canals and drain water quality to develop one tool in European Union research centres to purify the polluted water. College principal Dr M Jagapati Raju and secretary and correspondent Sagivithal Ranga Raju assured the MLA that SRKR research centres are always ready to serve society.