Bhimavaram: People cautioned against falling prey to Gulf job agents

Bhimavaram: West Godavari district Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Sharma has warned people against falling prey to Gulf job agents who promise lucrative prospects in foreign countries.

The police organised 'Basata' programme to create awareness on human smuggling on the pretext of Gulf jobs here on Tuesday. About 800 members from victim families of Gulf jobs attended the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the SP said that the laws in such foreign countries are strict and as a result, the victims suffer a lot after landing in the foreign land. The agents usually send innocent people by collecting their hard-earned money on tourist visa.

The SP suggested people wishing to work in Gulf countries to insist on the work permit visa rather than visiting visa. He advised the job aspirants not believe in what the agents say but enquire about the status of their visa and confirm they got work permit visa. There are many instances wherein the job aspirants have been struggling in the foreign land without food and shelter besides facing the law-enforcing agencies there.

The SP urged people to inform the police about the fake agents of Gulf jobs by dialling 100 or WhatsApp 9550351100.

Narsapuram DSP Veeranjaneya Reddy, Bhimavaram regional passport verification officer Md Jabbar Baig and others were present.