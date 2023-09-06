Bhimavaram police serve notices to Nara Lokesh over comments during padayatra

The Bhimavaram police issued notices to Nara Lokesh for making provocative remarks in the Bhimavaram meeting. It is known that there were clashes between YSRCP and TDP Prakasam Chowk at Bhimavaram in West Godavari district during Nara Lokesh's Yuva Galam Padayatra on Tuesday



At the open meeting held as a part of Lokesh Padayatra, there was a flexi war between TDP and YSRCP ranks, which led to tensions amid pelting of stones from both sides.

However, Nara Lokesh alleged that YSRCP resorted to the attacks on the Yuva Galam Padayatra while the YSRCP leaders have denied the allegations and claimed that the TDP ranks have provoked the YSRCP leaders by setting up the flexes against the government. The YSRCP alleges that TDP is making all the fuss to divert the IT notices issue. Meanwhile, the police issued notices to Nara Lokesh.

It is known that there was tension prevailed in recent times during Chandrababu's visit to Punganur where there was violence erupted leaving several injured.