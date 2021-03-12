Bhimavaram: SRKR Engineering College asked to test Godavari water

Bhimavaram: Undi MLA Mantena Ramaraju called upon the scientists of the Water and Environmental Centre of SRKR Engineering College to take serious research on Godavari water particles. He visited the WET Centre on Friday to discuss the bad water quality of Godavari canals.

Stating that there is surplus water available in Godavari region he deplored that it is not useful for drinking and it is creating health hazards like cancer and other diseases.

WET Centre coordinator and R&D Dean Dr PA Ramakrishnam Raju said that last year SRKR WET Centre signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with European Union countries and some of Indian IITs to undertake joint research work on the quality of Godavari water. The centre purchased very high-performance water quality analyses equipment HPLC System, UV Visible Spectrophotometer, Millipore apparatus at a cost of Rs 40 lakh. "We are collecting samples from Godavari water canals in different parts of the district. Finally, in this project European Union Research centres would develop an instrument that is first to be used in Godavari canals to purify the water."

College principal Dr M Jagapatiraju said that the SRKR Research centre is useful for societal development. He recalled that many times the WET centre gave suggestions to the Central and the State governments at the time of State bifurcation and Polavaram project authority on water resources.